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New Balance’s “Dunk” Skate Shoe Looks Better With the Lights Off

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even when New Balance turns the lights off on the 480 skate shoe, it still looks good.

That's right, the brand has given the Numeric 480 the classic Triple Black treatment, resulting in this blacked-out suede take on the swaggy skate shoe. And of course, it's ready to shred, with its semi-thick soles cushioned with New Balance's FuelCell foam.

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New Balance's 480 started off as a basketball sneaker and has since been adapted as a skate shoe, casual dad sneaker, and even a sporty walking shoe. But the skate era has been particularly intriguing.

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The New Balance 480 skate model carries the same appeal as the Nike Dunk, offering a casual yet skate-specific design that works on and off the ramps. And New Balance continues to dress it in stylish colorways, ranging from classic neutrals to tasty cream iterations by Chocolate Skateboards.

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It even finds beauty in the dark.

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Speaking of which, the black New Balance Numeric 480 sneaker is now up for grabs on the brand's website for $104.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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