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New Balance's Futuristic Gray Sneaker Topples the Dad Shoe Charts

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
END. Clothing
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New Balance and gray are all but synonymous at this point. So an all-gray U1954 doesn't really sound like anything out of the box for the dad shoe don dada.

Like, a gray sneaker? That's just another Tuesday for NB. Even still, there is something unignorable about the somber-hued NB1954.

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Now, despite what its name might suggest, the 1954 was actually released in 2026. It’s basically just a baby. So where does the name come from? It's actually the average of 2002 and 1906, the two New Balance sneakers that the 1954 is inspired by. Pretty creative if not a bit geeky. Such is life, though. 

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As for its gray color, well, that's not too typical either.

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The 1954's gray colorway is much richer than the light gray hues we associate with NB classics like the 990 or 475.

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This deeper gray colorway pairs well with the sneaker's sporty build, which looks more like a techy runner than an aged dad shoe. 

But it's not just the color itself that makes the 1954 sneaker stand out. It's the monochrome-mania of it all that really places the 1954 into its own grayed-out lane.

From the laces to the outsole to the soft suede "N" logo, this lush gray New Balance 1954 sneaker maintains a slate-gray disposition, while more classic NB dad shoes hover right around the heather-gray mark. It’s the same — but different.

shop new balance here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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