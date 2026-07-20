New Balance’s "Brilliant" Dad Shoe Is England-Made, Summer-Approved

It's about time New Balance made a 991 sneaker for the summer season.

Granted, there have been plenty of good-looking 991s this season, including all-suede options and croc skin leather iterations. But the latest "Wind Chime" pairs look like they were made for the sweltering season.

Nearly every detail screams summer. It comes dressed in this luxe suede and mesh, which, by the way, looks extra breathable this go-around. At the same time, New Balance has realized the entire model in this light grey and white color scheme, a.k.a. "Wind Chime/Brilliant White."

The results are something between a go-to white summer shoe and a classic New Balance Grey dad sneaker.

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Moreover, it was produced at the brand's Flimby, England factory. So, expect top-quality construction, paired with a bigger price tag (it'll likely retail around $270, like the other Made in UK 991 releases).

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The 991v2 "Wind Chime" sneaker is expected to drop on New Balance's website on August 1. The brand literally saved its most summery 991 for the last month of the season. Can't knock that.

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