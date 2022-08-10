Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's 990v2 Doses Up on Vitamin C

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 2

Come on now, sneakerheads, keep up – Teddy Santis has another Made in USA 990 waiting in the wings. This time around, it's the turn of the 990v2 to steal the spotlight with a render that'll set your summer sneaker rotation alight; literally, perhaps, with its fiery "Marigold" makeover.

Though the impact that Teddy Santis has had on New Balance, first through his Aime Leon Dore collaborations; and now as the Creative Director of Made in USA, is crystal clear, if and when he moves on from the brand down the line, we'll have nothing but praise for how he's shifted the brand's perception.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

New Balance has never been a sitting in the shadows waiting for praise kind of brand, and I doubt it ever will be; the 99x series is enough to carry the brand long into the future, while the 2002R and 1906R offer some serious depth, but now, it's a serious key player.

The Made in USA rollout thus far has been nothing short of glorious with "Raw Amythest," "Scarlet," "Sea Salt," "Black," and a handful of other beautiful palettes making their way online and off shelves, with more already signaled to be arriving soon.

Next up – "Marigold." A perfect close to the peak of summer, this 990v2 sits in a rich orange tone that wraps around the full length of the shoe, touched up with minimal blocks of black, and elevated with Santis' favored vintage white finishes at the tongue, midsole, and laces.

Prepare your bank balance, the New Balance 990v2 "Marigold" lands in stores on August 12.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RG Night Tide
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOilcloth Tote Bag Hunter Green
$425.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciRunning Man Hoodie Grey
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • New Balance's Next American-Made 990s Are Seriously Peachy Keen
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now