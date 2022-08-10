New Balance's 990v2 Doses Up on Vitamin C

Come on now, sneakerheads, keep up – Teddy Santis has another Made in USA 990 waiting in the wings. This time around, it's the turn of the 990v2 to steal the spotlight with a render that'll set your summer sneaker rotation alight; literally, perhaps, with its fiery "Marigold" makeover.

Though the impact that Teddy Santis has had on New Balance, first through his Aime Leon Dore collaborations; and now as the Creative Director of Made in USA, is crystal clear, if and when he moves on from the brand down the line, we'll have nothing but praise for how he's shifted the brand's perception.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

New Balance has never been a sitting in the shadows waiting for praise kind of brand, and I doubt it ever will be; the 99x series is enough to carry the brand long into the future, while the 2002R and 1906R offer some serious depth, but now, it's a serious key player.

The Made in USA rollout thus far has been nothing short of glorious with "Raw Amythest," "Scarlet," "Sea Salt," "Black," and a handful of other beautiful palettes making their way online and off shelves, with more already signaled to be arriving soon.

Next up – "Marigold." A perfect close to the peak of summer, this 990v2 sits in a rich orange tone that wraps around the full length of the shoe, touched up with minimal blocks of black, and elevated with Santis' favored vintage white finishes at the tongue, midsole, and laces.

Prepare your bank balance, the New Balance 990v2 "Marigold" lands in stores on August 12.