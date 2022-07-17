Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Flo Rida's Giant Steak, Nick Kyrgios' Tennis Jordans, New Balance's 550 Colorways

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's the weekend, baby!

And what a week it's been. Travis Scott came back in a big way with his Cactus Jack x Dior collab and new Nikes, Rihanna returned to reclaim her outfit crown, Pete Davidson got Manscaped, Lana Del Ray started dating... well, yeah, and Travis Barker joined the Kardashians' Balenciaga cult.

Off-White™'s new Air Force 1 collab also emerged as Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton AF1s received a release date, Balenciaga designed its own Crocs, Burberry dipped deeper into NFTs, Liam Gallagher got his own adidas SPZL, and COMME des GARÇONS introduced its latest Nike sneaker.

Oh, and North West got her own custom Balenciaga hoodie.

Now, if you need us, we'll be looking at NASA's underwhelming James Webb Telescope photos.

Can the Cycling Cap Pedal Its Way Into Fashion?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"In a sport where nearly everything else worn on the bike has transitioned to be worn off it too – take cycling shorts, jerseys, and even bib shorts, to an extent – it's probably time for the cap's turn."

A Fragrance Expert Helped Me Smell Like the Olsen Twins

"I definitely want a scent that makes sense with my style, but I'm open to trying new things! In terms of celeb inspiration — I would love to smell like the Olsen twins."

The Chaotic Energy of Flo Rida in CELINE Eating a Tomahawk Steak

"As unhinged as his fit was, that wasn't even the most chaotic part. Halfway through the set, Flo Rida munched on a giant tomahawk steak like it was one of The Flintstones' cartoonishly massive turkey drumsticks."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We Found the Surprise MVP in Isamaya Ffrench’s Beauty Line

"Even before Ffrench announced the brand's product lineup, I knew I had to try it. I was ready, willing, and able to undergo the Isamaya Effect™, a subversive yet romantic approach to face-painting."

In the Name of Fashion: End Wimbledon’s All-White Dress Code

"Yet, when world number 40 and eventual Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios stepped onto Centre Court last week wearing red Air Jordan 1 Lows pre-match, it begged the question: Is it time to end Wimbledon White?"

Does New Balance's 550 Have an Identity Crisis?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"But does the endless rollout of same-y colorways compromise the 550's identity? However handsome New Balance's latest colorways may be, the constant availability must surely tarnish the demand, no?"

Shop our latest product

Sold out
HighsnobietyCrepe Nylon Elastic Pants Rose Gold
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSupernova Cushion 7 Chalky Brown/White Tint/Sesame
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bstroy x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Flower T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
  • Players at the Australian Open Are Serving More Ways Than One
  • These Aren’t Just Black New Balances, They’re Luxurious Leather Classics
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now