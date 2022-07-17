Flo Rida's Giant Steak, Nick Kyrgios' Tennis Jordans, New Balance's 550 Colorways

It's the weekend, baby!

And what a week it's been. Travis Scott came back in a big way with his Cactus Jack x Dior collab and new Nikes, Rihanna returned to reclaim her outfit crown, Pete Davidson got Manscaped, Lana Del Ray started dating... well, yeah, and Travis Barker joined the Kardashians' Balenciaga cult.

Off-White™'s new Air Force 1 collab also emerged as Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton AF1s received a release date, Balenciaga designed its own Crocs, Burberry dipped deeper into NFTs, Liam Gallagher got his own adidas SPZL, and COMME des GARÇONS introduced its latest Nike sneaker.

Oh, and North West got her own custom Balenciaga hoodie.

Now, if you need us, we'll be looking at NASA's underwhelming James Webb Telescope photos.

Can the Cycling Cap Pedal Its Way Into Fashion?

"In a sport where nearly everything else worn on the bike has transitioned to be worn off it too – take cycling shorts, jerseys, and even bib shorts, to an extent – it's probably time for the cap's turn."

A Fragrance Expert Helped Me Smell Like the Olsen Twins

"I definitely want a scent that makes sense with my style, but I'm open to trying new things! In terms of celeb inspiration — I would love to smell like the Olsen twins."

The Chaotic Energy of Flo Rida in CELINE Eating a Tomahawk Steak

"As unhinged as his fit was, that wasn't even the most chaotic part. Halfway through the set, Flo Rida munched on a giant tomahawk steak like it was one of The Flintstones' cartoonishly massive turkey drumsticks."

We Found the Surprise MVP in Isamaya Ffrench’s Beauty Line

"Even before Ffrench announced the brand's product lineup, I knew I had to try it. I was ready, willing, and able to undergo the Isamaya Effect™, a subversive yet romantic approach to face-painting."

In the Name of Fashion: End Wimbledon’s All-White Dress Code

"Yet, when world number 40 and eventual Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios stepped onto Centre Court last week wearing red Air Jordan 1 Lows pre-match, it begged the question: Is it time to end Wimbledon White?"

Does New Balance's 550 Have an Identity Crisis?

"But does the endless rollout of same-y colorways compromise the 550's identity? However handsome New Balance's latest colorways may be, the constant availability must surely tarnish the demand, no?"