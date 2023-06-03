YEEZY Is Bigger Than Ye, Chanel's $5k T-Shirt & The Rise of Celebrity Fashion Designers

It’s the weekend, baby!

This week saw the speed ramped up on the creative director merry-go-round with new names in at both Bally and Ann Demeulemeester.

Balenciaga continued its quiet return to fashion following last year's ad scandal with another subtle showing for Spring 2024, as Louis Vuitton presented its final pre-Pharrell collection, and Highsnobiety chatted with Heron Preston about his new creative agency.

In the world of footwear, KENZO proved that luxury sneakers are on the up with the reveal of its first Nigo-designed silhouette, as Dior’s second Birkenstock collaboration finally landed online, and we learned more about Travis Scott’s signature Jordan sneaker.

Elsewhere, Matthew M. Williams shared his new holy Nike Zoom 005 slides, Supreme reunited with Vans, MM6 Maison Margiela with Salomon, and Steve Aoki was seen courtside wearing those damn MSCHF boots.

As ever, celebrity news was rife too. Megan Thee Stallion is reported to be in cahoots with Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku, that’s after the pair were seen together at a wedding on May 27, Blue Ivy is on Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour, and Sofia Richie has us asking: who invented quiet luxury?

All that, plus shed loads more means it’s been another jam-packed week of happenings. So take a deep breath, perhaps grab a glass of wine, and catch up on some of the highlights of the last seven days.

Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor

Move aside $1,000 Prada tank top, step back Maison Margiela shoelace belt, there’s new expensive, trendy garment in town. Meet Chanel’s Formula 1 embroidered tees that’ll set you back a whopping four figures.

Highsnobiety / Asia Typek

The success of adidas' YEEZY sale is proof that you can quite easily sell YEEZYs without Ye (though you can't spell YEEZY without Ye).

Getty Images / Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer

"I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely obliterated by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did (and) constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman. Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I changed and am a sellout."

The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

Can celebrities design clothes? A generation ago, culture said no but, nowadays, it really depends who you ask.

Jacquemus / Viviane Sassen

When Jacquemus teased the custom dubrae of a Nike Air Force 1 back in February, sneakerheads globally froze with expectation. Now, four months on, we know what a Jacquemus AF1 looks like – and it isn't what we expected.

Jackson Wiederhoeft

Beauty Lookbook is Highsnobiety’s series examining the beauty routines of our stylish friends. This month we spoke with Jackson Wiederhoeft, the designer whose whimsical, romantic wares are beloved by Julia Fox, Conan Gray, and Tessa Thompson.