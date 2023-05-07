Sign up to never miss a drop
Met Gala Aftermath, Feline Costumes, Dua Lipa's Versace Collection, Jack Black's Wild Style

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

It’s the weekend, baby!

It’s been another seven days full of crazy happenings, not least thanks to a little thing called THE MET GALA.

The much-celebrated evening of outlandishness, as it does annually, took place on the first Monday on May and brought with it a myriad of looks that paid homage to the work of the late (and highly controversial) German designer Karl Lagerfeld.

From Pedro Pascal’s Valentino shorts suit and A$AP Rocky in a kilt, to Rihanna in over $25 million-worth of Cartier jewels, the looks were wild — albeit not quite as wild as Jared Leto and Doja Cat’s nod to Lagerfeld’s famed cat, Choupette.

As is often the case, some of the evening’s best looks came post-Met at a handful of star-studded afterparties — one of which Highsnobiety captured some inside content.

Away from the Met there was Shakira in one of those Supreme Shrek tees, Justin Bieber going out for a jog wearing jeans, and Meta alien Mark Zuckerberg clocking a sub-20min 5k in a pair of old Nikes.

In the world of footwear, things were pretty busy too. We had the reveal of Wales Bonner’s next adidas Originals collaboration, Drake and NOCTA’s Nike Zoom Air Drive, and the release of Inter’s Air Max 97.

All this, alongside a return to form for Balenciaga, ALD re-opening its New York outpost, and KITH’s Star Wars collab on May 4, it was a pretty full-on week. These are some of our highlights.

The Met Gala's Best, Worst & Wildest Looks

This year's Met Gala was as wild as ever so, naturally, we ranked the best and the worst looks of the evening.

The Met Gala Beauty Looks That Did the Most

From Lil Nas X's glittery body paint to Gisele Bündchen's post-divorce glow, these were the best, boldest, and most memorable 2023 Met Gala hair and makeup looks.

Jared Leto Dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat

We knew there'd be Choupette-themed 'fits at this year's Met Gala, although no one expected Jared Leto to turn up wearing a giant cat costume. An opulent feline 'fit, if ever we've seen one.

Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace Are In Cahoots

Highsnobiety Frontpage alum Dua Lipa has co-designed a high summer collection with Donatella Versace, which is basically guaranteed to be iconic.

Jack Black's Outrageous Style Cannot Be Topped

Known mostly for his extensive array of wolf tees (as well as a few movies), Jack Black's personal style has gone up another level and currently finds itself in a colorful realm of its own.

According to Justin Bieber, It's OK to Jog Denim

Did you hear? Denim jeans are the new shorts when it comes to running! If Bieber says it, it must be true.

