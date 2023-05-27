North West's BFF Slay, ACW's Minimalist Air Maxes, The Genius of Martine Rose at Clarks

It's the weekend, baby — and a long one, at that (throws hands in the air).

Cannes carried on with eye-catching style moments and relationship hard-launches (cough, Dua Lipa). At the same time, Travis Scott's secretly teased a seemingly new signature shoe at the festival. The annual film festivities also saw The Idol dive further into its flop era, receiving a five-minute applause and a super-low rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cannes was just one of many places getting the celebrity style action. We also witnessed Kim Kardashian flex Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto for the kids' basketball game, while DJ Khaled put Louis Vuitton's Air Forces back at the top of our minds during an NBA event.

This week also brought fashion news like Ludovic de Saint Sernin's departure from Ann Demeulemeester, Martine Rose is Clark's new guest creative director, Yaito's Tulie Yaito is adidas' latest collaborator, and (it looks like) Givenchy alum two Clare Waight Keller could be going to Uniqlo.

Bioré found itself entangled in controversy while we exhausted our resources to discover who made Jude Law's poop perfume.

With Fear of God Athletics' adidas launch approaching, we rounded up all the shoes we expect to drop. Ye's still Ye-ing, debuting new sock-shoes and a post-apocalyptic outfit. And Sacai's got insane chunky Wallabees.

Oh, and can we talk about the Barbie soundtrack? It's pretty loaded.

All in all, it was another week for the books. And if we had to go with one lesson that we learned from this week: it's that Tom Hank isn't to be played with.

Highsnobiety

"The highlight of the menswear floor was a small rack of Off-White™ wares, mainly comprised of T-shirts, hoodies, and outerwear. We also came across a few Dior monogrammed windbreakers, priced at around $1,500."

adidas Football / Prada

"Prada's adidas Football collaboration is proof that the worlds of football and luxury have never been closer, yet when a label like Prada is involved, things are being taken to a whole new level – an opulent one, at that."

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy / Staff

"Martine Rose’s appointment as Clarks’ first-ever guest creative director makes perfect sense for a number of reasons, not least because the 42-year-old is currently one of the industry’s most exciting designers."

Los Angeles, CA - Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her pal look fashionable while attending the Nuggets vs Lakers basketball game with NBA basketball trainer Chris Johnson in DTLA. North accessorized her look with a very expensive rainbow colored Louis Vuitton tote luggage. Pictured: North West BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Backgrid

"The girls even coordinated down the bags — both designer, of course — with North flexing arguably Virgil Abloh's most coveted piece: Louis Vuitton's iridescent Keepall Bandouliere Monogram 50 Prism. Meanwhile, her pal carried a pink crystal-embellished Prada bag featuring a plush toy."

@sethrogen

"Ever since he donned a platinum blonde 'do during the filming of Platonic, I've been keeping an eye on Rogen's burgeoning style, which has truly blossomed over the past few years. Suffice to say, despite the name of his show, Rogen's interest in menswear ain't merely platonic."

Nike

"While we're still struggling to peel our attention away from the latest iteration of Dr. Martens x A-COLD-WALL, which is due to drop this week, we're immediately drawn back to the Swoosh, thanks to an upcoming two-piece collection of Air Max Plus – better known as Tns."