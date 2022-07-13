Burberry’s Lola Bags Are Virtually All Clouds, Water & Foliage

Another day, another digital fashion release my dad won’t understand, this time courtesy of Burberry who have launched their new virtual handbag collection exclusively for Roblox.

Tapping the eye of the platform’s digital fashion designer (?!) Sam Jordan (aka @Builder_Boy), the new collection features five virtual iterations of Burberry’s epochal Lola bag, which have then been decorated with various nature and outdoors-inspired elements, like clouds, water, and wild foliage.

Burberry/Roblox

Dropping every 24 hours from July 11, each exclusive handbag will be available via Roblox and can be worn across millions of experiences throughout the online gaming platform.

“For our global community of over 50 million daily active users, self-expression through digital fashion and personalization of avatars is an important part of their day-to-day experience on the platform,” explains Christina Wootton, VP of global partnerships at Roblox.

Burberry/Roblox

“We are excited to welcome Burberry to our platform with this creative accessory line that expands our already vast collection of avatar personalization options with luxury items created in collaboration with our community.”

This is just the latest foray into the big virtual world for Burberry who released an NFT in tandem with Blankos Block Party late last year, before returning with a second instalment this June.

Similarly, this isn’t the first time a luxury brand has teamed up with Roblox after Gucci released a selection of digital purses that unbelievably ended up costing more than the real thing.

While questions still surround the wonderful and mysterious world of digital fashion, virtual releases like this and Gucci’s certainly prove it still has time – even if my dad doesn’t agree.