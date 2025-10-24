Nike's Artfully-Designed Air Force 1 Sneaker Brings the Museum to Your Feet

Nike is back in its art bag, having cooked up a new "Brushstrokes" Air Force 1 sneaker.

Abstract brushstroke details land on the heel tab and Swoosh, alongside rich red splashes, resulting in a quiet yet artful take on one of Nike's all-time greatest models.

Nike has worked with some of the world's most influential artists for hyped sneaker collabs like KAWS Air Force 1s and long-awaited Futura Dunks. The sportswear giant has also dropped its own art-themed sneakers before, including other "Brushstroke" sneakers.

Previous efforts appeared with paint-splattered designs and Swooshes literally stroked onto the sidewalls. These efforts spoke to the beauty of the process.

The newest Air Force 1 Low, which drops soon on Nike's website, arrives as the finished masterpiece.

Art for your feet, if you will.

