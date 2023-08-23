Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Ah, Supreme and Nike SB. Back for more Dunks, this time of the Rammellzee variety ("RAMM:ΣLL:ZΣΣ" if you're hip).

Talks of Supreme and Nike's new Dunk collaboration have been swirling around for awhile now, with no official word from either partner yet. Interestingly, the two's collaborative Rammellzee Dunks — yes, there's more than one — shock-dropped at Dover Street Market Singapore on July 7.

The Rammellzee-inspired Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low and High sneakers sold out in a matter of seconds, of course. But, it appears DSM Singapore used a mock-up pic of the Highs for the release, suggesting that official Nike pics of the Supreme shoes — as well as wider release details — are still a work in progress.

Back in March, early in-hand photos revealing first looks at Supreme and Nike SB's Dunk Low hit the internet.

While resting upon a gum sole, Supreme's Nike Dunk Low ($130) boasted an upper of black suede and canvas printed with artwork by influential visual artist and musician Rammellzee. The Dunk's colorful upper design echoed Rammellzee's recognizable gothic futurist graffiti and his mixed media sculptures.

Supreme heads may remember that the streetwear brand linked with Rammellzee's estate for the Spring/Summer 2020 collection, dropping a couple of graphic tees and pullovers featuring the artist's distinctive visual language.

The same Rammellzee vibe and construction holds true with Supreme's Nike SB Dunk Low and Highs, the latter available in a white colorway for a $140 price tag.

More on the design: gilded Supreme charms deck out the Dunks' laces, offered in black and white options. Dual branding also appears on the familiar padded SB tongue and "World Famous" hangtag.

Word on the street is that Supreme's newest Dunks will now release at Nike and Supreme's outlets during Fall/Winter 2023 (some say as early as September). Originally, rumors suggested the collaborative Dunks would arrive alongside the SS23 collection but that turned out to not be the case, and the why remains unanswered.

Turns out, everyone was wrong. Supreme and Nike's Rammellzee Dunks are supposedly dropping on August 31 (in America and Europe) and September 2 (in Japan), according to sneaker leakers. Again, official confirmation is pending.

If what's to come follows in the footsteps of Supreme and Nike'sstarry Dunks or past Dunk Highs (not to mention, the whole Dunk hype is still a thing), prepare yourselves because L's are pending for some of us.

This article was published on March 10, 2023 and updated on August 23.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 21 Brands That Define Americana
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • nike air force 1
    The Best Nike Air Force 1 for Every Budget
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Jaden Smith wears a Louis Vuitton jacket & belt at Pharrell's debut runway show in June 2023
    Even Jaden Smith's Clothing Brand Gets a New Balance Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Artist KAWS & a sculpture of his blue BFF figure are seen in a brick wall art gallery
    Get Ready to Queue: KAWS & UNIQLO Are Back at It
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Athing Mu's Diamond-Covered Nikes Are Medal-Worthy
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Drops
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023