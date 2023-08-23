Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release

Ah, Supreme and Nike SB. Back for more Dunks, this time of the Rammellzee variety ("RAMM:ΣLL:ZΣΣ" if you're hip).

Talks of Supreme and Nike's new Dunk collaboration have been swirling around for awhile now, with no official word from either partner yet. Interestingly, the two's collaborative Rammellzee Dunks — yes, there's more than one — shock-dropped at Dover Street Market Singapore on July 7.

The Rammellzee-inspired Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low and High sneakers sold out in a matter of seconds, of course. But, it appears DSM Singapore used a mock-up pic of the Highs for the release, suggesting that official Nike pics of the Supreme shoes — as well as wider release details — are still a work in progress.

Back in March, early in-hand photos revealing first looks at Supreme and Nike SB's Dunk Low hit the internet.

While resting upon a gum sole, Supreme's Nike Dunk Low ($130) boasted an upper of black suede and canvas printed with artwork by influential visual artist and musician Rammellzee. The Dunk's colorful upper design echoed Rammellzee's recognizable gothic futurist graffiti and his mixed media sculptures.

Supreme heads may remember that the streetwear brand linked with Rammellzee's estate for the Spring/Summer 2020 collection, dropping a couple of graphic tees and pullovers featuring the artist's distinctive visual language.

The same Rammellzee vibe and construction holds true with Supreme's Nike SB Dunk Low and Highs, the latter available in a white colorway for a $140 price tag.

More on the design: gilded Supreme charms deck out the Dunks' laces, offered in black and white options. Dual branding also appears on the familiar padded SB tongue and "World Famous" hangtag.

Word on the street is that Supreme's newest Dunks will now release at Nike and Supreme's outlets during Fall/Winter 2023 (some say as early as September). Originally, rumors suggested the collaborative Dunks would arrive alongside the SS23 collection but that turned out to not be the case, and the why remains unanswered.

Turns out, everyone was wrong. Supreme and Nike's Rammellzee Dunks are supposedly dropping on August 31 (in America and Europe) and September 2 (in Japan), according to sneaker leakers. Again, official confirmation is pending.

If what's to come follows in the footsteps of Supreme and Nike'sstarry Dunks or past Dunk Highs (not to mention, the whole Dunk hype is still a thing), prepare yourselves because L's are pending for some of us.

This article was published on March 10, 2023 and updated on August 23.