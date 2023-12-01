Sky High Farm's Forces Are Simple, Just Be-KAWS

Sky High Farm is linking up with Nike and KAWS for an Air Force 1 Low sneaker collab. Why? Just be-KAWS. Plus, it's also for a legit cause.

Sky High Farm's Nikes are undoubtedly another simple pair of Forces, realized in the shoe's classic colorways — black and white — and minor tweaks. But the farm's pairs are finished with a cloud-like Swoosh by KAWS and go towards a purpose.

See, Sky High Farm is big deal — a universe, as the brand calls it. Within the Sky High Farm universe, you've got the beloved Sky High Farm Workwear line, which delivered that coveted drop with Balenciaga in 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Then, there's the actual Sky High Farm, the non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to fresh food and addressing the ongoing battle with food insecurity.

Like the Balenciaga collab, profits from Sky High Farm and KAWS' Air Force 1 sneakers and the accompanying apparel will go toward the non-profit. Yes, there will also be clothes made with KAWS and cause.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Sky High Farms x KAWS x Nike collaboration will launch at Dover Street Market New York on December 16 as part of the store's 10th-anniversary celebrations. What better way to celebrate DSMNY's milestone birthday than with two longtime collaborators?

The limited collaborative collection will go live at 11 AM EST. So, if you're considering copping, have those alarms set and fingers ready to go up against those KAWS diehards and workwear heads.