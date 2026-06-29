Nike’s Totally Buggin’ With These Plaid Air Forces (In a Good Way)

Nike's totally buggin' with these new plaid Air Force 1s. But in the best way possible.

Official images of the Air Force 1 Low "Yellow Plaid" sneakers recently surfaced, revealing a full-on patterned takeover of the classic sneaker.

It honestly deserves a big "as if." The preppy design instantly triggered memories of Cher's iconic checkered two-piece skirt set from Clueless.

The 1995 film, which name-dropped labels like Calvin Klein and Alaïa, is easily one of the most stylish films of the '90s. And it's still influential, with main characters Cher and Dionne inspiring today's biggest crazes. Sneaker designs, too.

The "Clueless" sneakers aren't the first patterned Air Forces (and probably not the last). But they are special. They perfectly capture the stylish spirit of the movie, which, by the way, just celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025.

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Reebok dropped a collaborative collection honoring the milestone, featuring checkered print sneakers, of course.

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Nike's Air Force 1s would've been great for last year. But the movie is a certified classic. So, anytime is a good time for Clueless-themed sneakers.

And good news: it's expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this year.

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