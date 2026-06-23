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Nike’s Nicely Woven Air Forces Ooze Bottega Flavor

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Force 1 Low sneaker is alive, well, and woven.

Another woven version of the classic Nike sneaker has surfaced, presenting smooth velvet-like overlays and woven leather underlays. Plus, those classic AF1 details elsewhere.

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The results are a clean basket for the feet. It is also slightly Bottega Veneta-coded, with the woven design evoking the feel of the luxury brand's famous intrecciato accessories and goods.

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But this is no Bottega collaboration (although a Nike linkup would be a dream). It's pure Swoosh weave.

And it wouldn't be the first time Nike put its woven skills to the test on its most classic sneaker. The brand previously released a luxurious "New Jersey" Air Force 1 featuring creamy leather weaving. And let's not forget the time when Nike turned the model into an Easter basket (true story).

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The newest Air Force 1 Woven sneaker is another nice addition to the family. It lands in three colorways: "Summit White," "Wheat," and "Sanddrift." They're expected to drop on the brand's website sometime during the fall season.

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Although these would've been great for the summer, it's still a woven win.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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