Nike’s Nicely Woven Air Forces Ooze Bottega Flavor

Nike's Air Force 1 Low sneaker is alive, well, and woven.

Another woven version of the classic Nike sneaker has surfaced, presenting smooth velvet-like overlays and woven leather underlays. Plus, those classic AF1 details elsewhere.

The results are a clean basket for the feet. It is also slightly Bottega Veneta-coded, with the woven design evoking the feel of the luxury brand's famous intrecciato accessories and goods.

But this is no Bottega collaboration (although a Nike linkup would be a dream). It's pure Swoosh weave.

Nike

And it wouldn't be the first time Nike put its woven skills to the test on its most classic sneaker. The brand previously released a luxurious "New Jersey" Air Force 1 featuring creamy leather weaving. And let's not forget the time when Nike turned the model into an Easter basket (true story).

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The newest Air Force 1 Woven sneaker is another nice addition to the family. It lands in three colorways: "Summit White," "Wheat," and "Sanddrift." They're expected to drop on the brand's website sometime during the fall season.

Although these would've been great for the summer, it's still a woven win.

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