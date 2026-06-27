Nike's Clean Chrome Air Force 1 Has All-Star Superpowers

Nike's new chromed-out Air Force 1 Low sneaker isn't just a star. It's a WNBA All-Star.

The sportswear brand has designed this clean Air Force 1 Low for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The basketball classic mixes chrome panels with classic white leather. It also features sprinkles of bright blue and pink hints.

Nike has prepared glossy Air Force 1s for the NBA and their All-Star celebrations. But the WNBA pairs hit different. It's almost like the women's Air Force 1 is wearing a superhero outfit.

Maybe it's here to save All-Star Weekend? Then again, that's what the ladies came to do, plus flex their superpowers on the court.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike has essentially assembled a pack for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. It includes not only the "Chrome" Air Force 1 but also a shiny Air Max 95 sneaker dressed in the same color scheme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Forces 1s are already available on Nike's website for $125. But the Air Maxes are expected to release on July 1. Either way, they'll both arrive just in time for the All-Star festivities, which kick off the weekend of July 25.

Let's hope there's also some special-edition signature basketball shoes in the works for the big weekend. Chrome Nike A'Twos, perhaps?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.