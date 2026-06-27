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Nike's Clean Chrome Air Force 1 Has All-Star Superpowers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's new chromed-out Air Force 1 Low sneaker isn't just a star. It's a WNBA All-Star.

The sportswear brand has designed this clean Air Force 1 Low for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The basketball classic mixes chrome panels with classic white leather. It also features sprinkles of bright blue and pink hints.

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Nike has prepared glossy Air Force 1s for the NBA and their All-Star celebrations. But the WNBA pairs hit different. It's almost like the women's Air Force 1 is wearing a superhero outfit.

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Maybe it's here to save All-Star Weekend? Then again, that's what the ladies came to do, plus flex their superpowers on the court.

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Nike has essentially assembled a pack for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. It includes not only the "Chrome" Air Force 1 but also a shiny Air Max 95 sneaker dressed in the same color scheme.

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The Air Forces 1s are already available on Nike's website for $125. But the Air Maxes are expected to release on July 1. Either way, they'll both arrive just in time for the All-Star festivities, which kick off the weekend of July 25.

Let's hope there's also some special-edition signature basketball shoes in the works for the big weekend. Chrome Nike A'Twos, perhaps?

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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