A Cult-Favorite, Techy ’90s Sneaker Steps Back Up

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” is stepping back into the box for Spring 2026, and it’s shaping up to be another home run.

The Varsity Royal colorway is pulled straight from Griffey’s OG lineup and might be the most iconic of the bunch. But what really makes the Griffey Max 1 hit is its design DNA: bold, chunky, strapped-up, and air-cushioned.

It gives off the same energy as Nike’s other future-forward sports models from the era such as Foamposites, Barkleys, and Air Max Uptempos. These are sneakers with real presence on the feet. (Statement sneakers, if you will.)

Honestly, this pair wouldn’t look out of place in peak Fresh Prince rotation. Nelly and Murphy Lee were lacing up Max-era Nike silhouettes like these long before they gave us the Air Force Ones anthem.

Originally released in 1996, the Air Griffey Max 1 was born when Ken Griffey Jr. was on the verge of cultural monolith status. It landed at the perfect moment, when high-top Jordans ruled the streets and Griffey’s own charisma and flash made him more than just a baseball player.

He was a Black style icon in a sport that rarely made space for that, and Nike leaned into it. The result? A sneaker that channeled star power across the upper.

It’s the kind of sneaker that still turns heads, especially if you remember seeing them during the Y2K years paired with a fresh-fitted, a Mitchell & Ness jersey, and maybe a little extra swagger.

