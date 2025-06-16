Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Cult-Favorite, Techy ’90s Sneaker Steps Back Up

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” is stepping back into the box for Spring 2026, and it’s shaping up to be another home run. 

The Varsity Royal colorway is pulled straight from Griffey’s OG lineup and might be the most iconic of the bunch. But what really makes the Griffey Max 1 hit is its design DNA: bold, chunky, strapped-up, and air-cushioned.

Nike

It gives off the same energy as Nike’s other future-forward sports models from the era such as Foamposites, Barkleys, and Air Max Uptempos. These are sneakers with real presence on the feet. (Statement sneakers, if you will.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Honestly, this pair wouldn’t look out of place in peak Fresh Prince rotation. Nelly and Murphy Lee were lacing up Max-era Nike silhouettes like these long before they gave us the Air Force Ones anthem.

Nike
1 / 7

Originally released in 1996, the Air Griffey Max 1 was born when Ken Griffey Jr. was on the verge of cultural monolith status. It landed at the perfect moment, when high-top Jordans ruled the streets and Griffey’s own charisma and flash made him more than just a baseball player. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

He was a Black style icon in a sport that rarely made space for that, and Nike leaned into it. The result? A sneaker that channeled star power across the upper.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s the kind of sneaker that still turns heads, especially if you remember seeing them during the Y2K years paired with a fresh-fitted, a Mitchell & Ness jersey, and maybe a little extra swagger.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Frankenstein Air Max Sneaker Is Back Running Wild
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • The Craze-y, Techy, & Cool Return of Nike’s Slip-on Air Max Sneaker
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • Nike's Scaly, Advanced Air Max Sneaker Is Straight-Up Cold (Blooded)
What To Read Next
  • No One Fights Harder for Streetwear Indies Than Lil Yachty
  • Nike's Chunky, Metal-Toed Jordans Are Here to Stomp
  • Pharrell's Next Great Louis Vuitton Sneaker Is Butter Soft & Candy Colored
  • Nike's New Air Max Is a Nutty Sneaker-Loafer Hybrid
  • Thanks, It’s Vintage! The Hand-Me-Downs That Define Us
  • A Cult-Favorite, Techy ’90s Sneaker Steps Back Up
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now