From Nike to HOKA, Your Feet Will Thank You for These Winter-Ready Sneakers

With temperatures low and precipitation on the way, weather-appropriate gear and essential layering pieces are definitely on the agenda. It’s easy to get caught up with focusing on appropriate sweaters, jackets, winter hats and cozy accessories but one of the more important winter-ready pieces are definitely sneakers.

Boots are always a great option but they don’t really cut every day. It helps to have a pair of sneakers that are made to tackle colder temperatures since basic canvas sneakers are far from what you need to get you through winter. GORE-TEX and weatherproof silhouettes should be at the top of your list, but settling for well-made, chunky sneakers work just as well.

In light of this, we’ve rounded up a selection of failsafe winter sneakers that are stylish enough to wear anytime this season. Whether you’re looking to make a statement or simply keep your soles warm, scroll to check out the best winter sneakers below.

Browse our favorite winter sneaker options below.

Salomon Alpinway Advanced

It doesn't get much better than Salomon in the conversation for the best winter sneakers in the industry. Aside from the brand's beloved colorblocking styles, the Alpineway is a tried and trusted silhouette that's primed for all terrains. This particular pair is crafted with a durable membrane and sole, ensuring you can go about your winter hassle-free.

Reebok LTD Premier Modern

We keep the all-black monochrome colorways with the Reebok LTD Premier Modern. The intricate, paneled upper gives off a hiking aesthetic and provides durability while the rugged sole unit promises support on tricky terrain.

Merrell Agility Peak 5 Zero GORE-TEX

Merrell has been steadily increasing its footwear options over the past few seasons with a few of them being optimal for cold weather like the pair above. If you're one to enjoy traversing the elements, the protective GORE-TEX gaiter is sure to hold you down.

Bottega Veneta Orbit Sneakers

Luxury sneakers aren't out of the question when winter rolls around, by the way. While goat hair and extravagant detailing might be less than ideal, pieces like the Bottega Veneta Orbist Sneakers prove that there are some formidable constructions in the higher echelons of luxury winter sneakers, too.

Salomon Snowclog

When the weather drops, small details like a protective gaiter make all the difference in the world. Salomon enlists the Snowclog slip-on model featuring a weatherproof, zippered shroud to enhance overall protection. Underneath, you will find the brand's All Terrain Contagrip outsole designed specifically for unrivaled grip on a variety of surfaces. The all-black finish for a clean aesthetic, if you haven't been convinced yet.

Nike SNDR GORE-TEX Sneakers

When you combine a Nike heritage low-top silhouette with a GORE-TEX membrane, the result is a pair of winter sneakers that can do it all.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low is the perfect winter sneaker to blends a noticeably progressive aesthetic with performance-ready design. The model takes inspiration from Salomon’s signature Speedcross pattern, but the collaborative sneaker definitely takes a more modern look.

Andersson Bell Mattio Zip-up Sneakers

A high-top vibram-soled winter sneaker option curtesy of Seoul-based collective Andersson Bell.

ROA Cingino Olive

ROA's style-forward hiking boots changed the game, really. Now, hiking shoes and trail runners are perfect winter sneakers for this season, and ROA definitely broke down barriers to make that the case. One of the most wearable styles from the label is this pair, which offers boot-level protection in a sneaker-shaped package.

adidas Radlander

A puffy GORE-TEX upper applied to one of the best throwback '90s shoes from the adidas archives. If you have been looking for a more '90s style winter sneaker to add to your rotation, this is the final destination.

HOKA Mafate Three

For the uninitiated, HOKA's silhouettes may come off a bit on the chubby side, but that's solely due to the brand doubling down on providing you with comfy soles for all-day support during winter. The Mafate is one of many offerings from the brand that's engineered for the trails and the streets, making it a super versatile winter sneakers to have in the city and for some brisky walks in nature.

Moncler x Rick Owens Trailgrip Megalace

It may seem like we're biased with Moncler, but it can't be helped as the brand excels in outdoor apparel and footwear. This collaboration with the "Lord of Darkness" arrives in a all-black colorway with multiple laces in the upper.

Hoka One Clifton 9

Another HOKA winter sneaker option with GORE-TEX protection. This time the colorway is a little louder.

