Nike’s Air Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Got a Quiet Luxury Upgrade

Nike is constantly working on itself, and the Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker is one of the sleekest manifestations of this concept.

Basically, the Air Jordan 4 RM "Restomod" sneaker is an evolved version of one of the Swoosh's most iconic outputs to date: The Air Jordan 4.

First released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 hit the court running. It was a mid-top sneaker thriving in a high-top world, and not only did it hold its own — it became one of the most recognizable sneaker silhouettes to date.

To say the Air Jordan 4 was a banger would be more than an understatement. It's been dominating the scene, on and off the court, for almost 40 years.

So, where do you go after you’ve reached the heights of basketball sneaker stardom? The skatepark, of course.

Thus, the Air Jordan 4 RM was born. Kind of. While not an official part of Nike’s skate-focused line, the Air Jordan 4 RM’s resemblance to a real-deal shredder is irrefutable.

Available on the Nike website for $150, this beige-blooded skate sneaker pulls from some of the OG Air Jordan 4's hallmarks, like its single Air Max unit and wave-style mudguard. But unlike the original AJ4, the Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker has a lower collar, flexible caging, and extra padding at the collar, a trait commonly associated with skate shoes. Gotta protect those ankles.

The flexibility found in the upper and the thicker profile also makes the shoe look more like something you'd find at a skate park than a pickup game but it’d surely be welcomed in either arena. In short, it’s a sneaker that can do both.

