Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Air Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Got a Quiet Luxury Upgrade

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Nike is constantly working on itself, and the Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker is one of the sleekest manifestations of this concept.

Basically, the Air Jordan 4 RM "Restomod" sneaker is an evolved version of one of the Swoosh's most iconic outputs to date: The Air Jordan 4.

Shop Nike here

First released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 hit the court running. It was a mid-top sneaker thriving in a high-top world, and not only did it hold its own — it became one of the most recognizable sneaker silhouettes to date. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To say the Air Jordan 4 was a banger would be more than an understatement. It's been dominating the scene, on and off the court, for almost 40 years.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So, where do you go after you’ve reached the heights of basketball sneaker stardom? The skatepark, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Thus, the Air Jordan 4 RM was born. Kind of. While not an official part of Nike’s skate-focused line, the Air Jordan 4 RM’s resemblance to a real-deal shredder is irrefutable.

Available on the Nike website for $150, this beige-blooded skate sneaker pulls from some of the OG Air Jordan 4's hallmarks, like its single Air Max unit and wave-style mudguard. But unlike the original AJ4, the Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker has a lower collar, flexible caging, and extra padding at the collar, a trait commonly associated with skate shoes. Gotta protect those ankles. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The flexibility found in the upper and the thicker profile also makes the shoe look more like something you'd find at a skate park than a pickup game but it’d surely be welcomed in either arena. In short, it’s a sneaker that can do both.

shop nike here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s GORE-TEX ACG Stomper Boot Is Built for the Wild & Beyond
  • The Infrared-Hot Return of an Original Nike Air Max Sneaker
  • Nike’s Seriously Suave Sneaker Is More Ready for the Streets Than the Pitch
  • The Grass Is Always Greener, As Are Kevin Durant's Emerald-Toned Basketball Nikes
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Air Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Got a Quiet Luxury Upgrade
  • The Whitaker Group's Artful adidas Sneaker Is an Elegant Everyday Flex
  • This Might Be Vans’ Craziest Checkerboard Skate Shoe Yet
  • Nike’s GORE-TEX ACG Stomper Boot Is Built for the Wild & Beyond
  • The Infrared-Hot Return of an Original Nike Air Max Sneaker
  • Nike’s Seriously Suave Sneaker Is More Ready for the Streets Than the Pitch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now