Nike's Iconic “White Cement” Jordan Sneaker Gone Skater Boi

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember the "White Cement" 4s? Well, they're (sort of) back. They're skate-ready now, too.

The Air Jordan 4 RM has once again raided the AJ4's closet, slipping into the OG "White Cement" look.

Like the iconic Jordan 4, which returned earlier this year, the Jordan 4 RM features crisp white leather uppers, those familiar speckled grey details, and bright red accents.

It's a classic look applied to a new kind of Jordan 4, one that's all about extra comfort and skate-worthy flair.

Seriously, with that chunky, low-cut build, the Jordan 4 is never beating the "skate shoe" allegations.

Even with the new look, the RM is still a Jordan 4. It maintains many signature details, just reinterpreted in a more modern way.

It's certainly doing a good job of keeping up the legacy, having worn other iconic AJ4 colorways like the "Black Cat" outfit. It also dressed up as the "Pine Green" Nike SB x Jordan 4 collab (of course).

Consider the "White Cement" Jordan 4 reborn, this time in RM format.

Fans can catch the "White Cement" Jordan 4 RM sneakers (really "Summit White") on Nike's website for $155.

