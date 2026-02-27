Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Classic Air Max Is Freshest When Dressed Like Nike's *Other* Classic Air Max

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's "Neon" Air Max 95 is clearly the star of Air Max Day 2026, to the point that all of Nike's other classic Air Maxes are dressing up like the iconic sneaker.

Even the Air Max 90 is going "Neon" mode.

The familiar grey shades top the AM90's suede and mesh layers, joined by blacked-out platformed soles infused with Nike Air (of course). Meanwhile, classic branding moments get splashed with the famous bright green, bringing the classic pop of color to the mostly quiet mix.

Survey says, the Air Max 90 nailed its "Neon" fit. Maybe copying homework ain't such a bad thing, in this case.

The Air Max 90 "Neon" sneaker is scheduled to release on Nike's website on March 5, giving Air Max lovers plenty of time to put together outfits for the annual Air Max Day on March 26.

The sneaker will be accompanied by other "Neon"-inspired Air Max models, such as the Air Max Plus and the Air Max TL 2.5.

Even better, on top of all these homages, Nike will also be bringing back the OG Air Max 95 in Big Bubble glory.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
