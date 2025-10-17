Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Rare Kind of Air Max Slips Into an Iconic Nike Outfit

Written by Morgan Smith

Another day, another Air Max cosplaying as the iconic "Neon" Air Max 95.

Who can blame them? It's easily one of the most famous Nike color schemes, perfectly balancing bright green and calm neutrals. It's not quite minimalist but also not too bold. It's just right.

The Nike Air Max 95 "Neon" returned to the game earlier this year as part of the model's anniversary rollout. But that hasn't stopped other Air Max models from borrowing the legendary outfit from its closet.

The Air Max 90 slipped into the famed outfit. Now, the revived Air Max TL 2.5 is going "Neon" mode, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The familiar color arrangement swallows up the techy Air Max TL 2.5, which is really a rare kind of Air Max featuring a full foot of Air cushioning down below.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Air Max sneaker is also distinguished by its wavy upper design, which now appears in lovely grey shades, staying true to the "Neon" way.

After being brought back through a COMME des GARÇONS collab, Nike's Air Max TL 2.5 continued its revival era with "chrome" makeovers and even Tiffany-level drops.

Now, it's celebrating its roots with the classic Air Max 'fit.

And there's no wait for the Nike Air Max TL 2.5 "Neon" sneaker. It's now available at several stores, including Shiekh and END.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
