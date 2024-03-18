Nike Air Max Day 2024: Everything Air Lovers Need to Know

It's that time of year again: Nike's annual Air Max Day is upon us. The Nike-created holiday has rolled around again for 2024, readying Nike fans for a day of special events and anticipated sneaker releases.

But before we get into all that, some readers may wonder: what the heck is Nike Air Max Day?

Nike's Air Max Day celebrates all things Nike Air technology, Nike's unique cushioning filling the soles of its Air Max sneakers. Nike's Air Max Day falls on March 26 every year. Why? Nike presented its very first Air Revolution ad on March 26, 1987.

While Nike Air Has been around for over three decades, Nike Air Max Day started back in 2014. That's right. 2024 marks the holiday's 10th anniversary, making this year's Air Max Day a little more special (loads of activities are lined up as we speak).

As far as what happens on Nike Air Max Day, Nike typically introduces some new Nike Air designs (this year, we're getting the Dynamic Air, or Dn, technology).

Also, on Nike Air Max Day, Nike offers up long-awaited Air Max sneakers, shock-drops, in-store activations, and live events through the SNKRS app.

So far, for Air Max Day 2024, Nike will drop its new Air Max Dn sneaker (pumped with Dynamic Air, of course). The Air Max Dn already has a Supreme collab under its soles, but Air Max Day will see the shoe's first general release offerings.

The Air Max Dn sneaker will release in its "All Night" colorway on March 26 on Nike's website and at select retailers. At the same time, two other colorways are locked and loaded for launching on Nike's SNKRS app.

Nike's 2024 Air Max 1 '86 "Air Max Day" sneaker is also expected to drop on Air Max Day. The royal blue and white Air Max sneaker receives a nostalgic bright neon sole, restoring the famed design of the first Air Max Day sneaker from 10 years ago.

Again, fans can catch these Nike sneaker releases (plus more buzzy events) on March 26, also known as Nike Air Max Day.

Oh, I almost forgot: if any Nike fans have leftover money after their Air Max Day pickups, Nike has an Air Max 1 wallet with your name on it. Seriously. The sportswear label is apparently dropping an Air Max wallet on Air Max Day, too.