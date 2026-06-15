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Nike’s Saucy Air Max Is as Hot as Curry

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Another spicy Nike Air Max 95 sneaker has entered the chat.

Official images of the Air Max 95 "Black/Total Orange" sneakers surfaced recently, revealing a mostly quiet take with some blazing orange accents. It honestly looks a lot like those "Hot Curry" Air Maxes from earlier this year, just with less curry flavoring. These new pairs are still quite hot, though.

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Of course, it offers all the classic AM95 touches, including the standard logos and the textural upper layers. Nike simple turned up the heat on some signature touches, like the Air bubbles, which are now burning orange.

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Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker isn't just the gift that keeps giving, it's the buffet that never ends. On top of the more classic colorways, the brand has also released quite a few tastier options, like the "Green Apple" Air Max 95s and even fuzzy 7-Eleven-themed pairs (which are scheduled to drop on 7/11, by the way).

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The "Total Orange" sneakers aren't exactly named after a healthy snack, a spicy dish, or a world-famous convenience store. But it sure does satisfy cravings for a good-looking Air Max.

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Speaking of which, it's anticipated to drop on Nike's website during the fall season. Expect it to retail around its usual $190.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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