Nike’s 7-Eleven Air Max Is a 24/7 Textural Treat

Nike has designed a "7-Eleven" Air Max 95 sneaker, transforming the classic into convenient 24/7 flex for the summer.

The latest pair features fuzzy suede layers, each realized in 7-Eleven's signature colors, red, orange, and green. Nike has also added some brown textures elsewhere, alongside colorful 7-Eleven-style branding moments.

It keeps things clean with soles that come in a cream-white color. Also, these are Big Bubble editions, so they're chunkier than normal to achieve that more classic AM95 look.

We've seen other textural Air Max 95s, including all-leather pairs and "Knicks" versions with Kith monograms. But the latest sneakers hit different. It's almost like an extra-large Slurpee, but in Nike Air Max form.

Yum.

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Speaking of which, the new Air Max 95 "7-Eleven" sneakers are scheduled to drop on Footdistrict's website on July 11, a.k.a 7/11, a.k.a Free Slurpee Day.

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It'd be even better if those who cop the "7-Eleven" Air Maxes got an extra free Slurpee. A slushie-loving sneakerhead can dream.

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