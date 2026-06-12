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Nike’s 7-Eleven Air Max Is a 24/7 Textural Treat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has designed a "7-Eleven" Air Max 95 sneaker, transforming the classic into convenient 24/7 flex for the summer.

The latest pair features fuzzy suede layers, each realized in 7-Eleven's signature colors, red, orange, and green. Nike has also added some brown textures elsewhere, alongside colorful 7-Eleven-style branding moments.

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It keeps things clean with soles that come in a cream-white color. Also, these are Big Bubble editions, so they're chunkier than normal to achieve that more classic AM95 look.

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We've seen other textural Air Max 95s, including all-leather pairs and "Knicks" versions with Kith monograms. But the latest sneakers hit different. It's almost like an extra-large Slurpee, but in Nike Air Max form.

Yum.

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Speaking of which, the new Air Max 95 "7-Eleven" sneakers are scheduled to drop on Footdistrict's website on July 11, a.k.a 7/11, a.k.a Free Slurpee Day.

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It'd be even better if those who cop the "7-Eleven" Air Maxes got an extra free Slurpee. A slushie-loving sneakerhead can dream.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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