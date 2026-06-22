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Nike’s 30-Year-Old Air Max Wears a Summer “Mink” Coat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After 30 years, Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker can pretty much pull off any look. Denim? Yep. All-leather? Been there, done that. A fall-worthy "Mink Brown" outfit in the summer? That, too.

Indeed, the brand just released the "Mink Brown" Air Max 95, which features a rich brown color scheme and wavy suede layers. Basically, Nike put its 30-year-old Air Max in the most autumn-y outfit at the top of the summer season.

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And it looks quite good, summer "mink" coat and all.

And it comes with all the classic Air Max 95 fixings, like those anatomy-inspired details and overall chunky build. And it's a Big Bubble sneaker, so it features the larger-than-normal soles to achieve that more classic look. Many of Nike's recent Air Ma 95s have featured the chunkier soles, including those clean "Tech" pairs and Tiffany-coded "Scorpion" versions.

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But for those looking to cop the "Mink Brown" pairs, good news: they're now available on Nike's website for $190. It's a nice pre-treat before we wash it all down with a Slurpee and those "7-Eleven" pairs.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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