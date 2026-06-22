Nike’s 30-Year-Old Air Max Wears a Summer “Mink” Coat

After 30 years, Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker can pretty much pull off any look. Denim? Yep. All-leather? Been there, done that. A fall-worthy "Mink Brown" outfit in the summer? That, too.

Indeed, the brand just released the "Mink Brown" Air Max 95, which features a rich brown color scheme and wavy suede layers. Basically, Nike put its 30-year-old Air Max in the most autumn-y outfit at the top of the summer season.

And it looks quite good, summer "mink" coat and all.

And it comes with all the classic Air Max 95 fixings, like those anatomy-inspired details and overall chunky build. And it's a Big Bubble sneaker, so it features the larger-than-normal soles to achieve that more classic look. Many of Nike's recent Air Ma 95s have featured the chunkier soles, including those clean "Tech" pairs and Tiffany-coded "Scorpion" versions.

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But for those looking to cop the "Mink Brown" pairs, good news: they're now available on Nike's website for $190. It's a nice pre-treat before we wash it all down with a Slurpee and those "7-Eleven" pairs.

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