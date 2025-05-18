Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Bold "University Red," Nike's Slip-on Air Max Sneaker Wants Attention

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

As a (basically) slip-on Air Max sneaker, Nike's Air Max Craze needs no introduction. The shoe immediately grabs attention with its ahead-of-its-time design and, even more, its wildly vibrant colorways.

It's time to go bolder.

Shop Nike Air Max Craze

The newest Air Max Craze sneaker slides into the scene in this bright "University Red" colorway. The rose-colored shade takes over almost the entire model, striking its stretchy, zip-up upper, padded heel strap, and the Air Bubbles in its soles.

Some pink and white hints play a more background role in this palette, merely making up the abstract design near the toe.

It's been quite literally "go bold or go home" for the reborn Alpha Project shoe, as Nike continues to dress the model in these seriously eye-catching colorways like "Laser Orange" and the OG "Bright Citrus."

The "University Red" advances the model's bold streak, taking the Craze's comeback era to a literal red hot level.

There's no hard release date yet for the Nike Air Max Craze "University Red." However, the shoes are expected to drop very soon at Nike for the model's usual retail price of $170.

In the meantime, anyone in the mood for "Tiffany" Air Max sneaker-mules for summer?

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
