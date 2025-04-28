The Craze-y, Techy, & Cool Return of Nike’s Slip-on Air Max Sneaker

Nike's already having a busy 2025, between the debuts of all-new models like its first-ever 3D-printed Air Max sneaker and the Jordan Brand's massive anniversary drops. With the return of one of its wildest Air Max models ever, the sportswear giant's year just got even more craze-y.

Yep, the Air Max Craze is officially back on the menu and hasn't changed at all since its launch in 2001. The (basically) slip-on sneaker maintains all of its "crazy" details, including its zipped-up upper, signature padded heel strap, and a sole blooming with Nike's famous Air cushioning.

The Craze sneaker also maintains its snug, stretchy upper, stamped with those familiar five dots, nodding to its Nike Alpha Project origins.

Gone too soon, the Nike Alpha Project, a division dedicated to taking Nike's tech and designs to the next level, gave us some admittedly great shoes during its run in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Air Kukini, Air Flightposite, and Air Presto are just a few hits from the project, and some have since returned to the sneaker game in recent years.

Now, it's time for another Alpha alum to shine.

And that it will. The Air Max Craze will release in a bold "Laser Orange" colorway and its classic "Bright Citrus" scheme on April 29 through Nike's SNKRS App. These drops will mark the official return of the Air Max Craze.

Can't wait another day? Here's a little secret: the Nike sneaker is now available at certain stores, like Nordstrom, Slam, END., and Solebox.

You're welcome, sneakerheads.