Nike's Slip-on Air Max Sneaker Was Already Bold. Now, It's a Straight Stunner

Nike’s current Air Max sneaker collection is pretty wild. The sportswear brand has been rolling out several crazy-good Air Max models lately, from Swoosh-less pairs to skate-ready iterations designed in collaboration with Nike SB. Even Nike’s most high-tech Air Max, the DN8, has gone off the scales…snake scales, that is.

But the most insane (again, in a good way) of them all is Nike’s Air Max Craze.

The best way to describe the Craze? Think of the model as an Air Max Sunder sneaker that's basically backless.

Like the Sunders, the Air Max Craze offers up a convenient zip-up “lace system.” However, for the Craze, the heel has been removed and replaced with a single padded back strap, ultimately becoming a slip-on Air Max sneaker (cushioned Air bubbles included). The shoe even features a couple of pull tabs for even easier slide-in.

Originally debuted in the early 2000s, Nike’s Air Max Craze is officially born again for 2025. Aside from minor restyling, the shoe looks pretty much the same as it did over 20 years ago. What’s more, Nike has even revived some of the shoe's OG colorways, such as “Bright Citrus.”

The Craze is also set to get splashed in fresh color schemes like this eye-catching “Laser Orange.” The bright orange combined with the “crazed” slip-on design is arguably the boldest version of the Air Max Craze yet.

If colorful and crazy sneakers are your thing, the Air Max Craze “Laser Orange" checks those boxes. The shoes are expected to launch sometime during the warmer seasons as part of the official relaunch of the model.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for a craze-y Nike summer.