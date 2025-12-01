Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Hairy Makeover Made Nike’s Toughest Air Max Boot Farm-Fresh

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's classic Air Max Goadome boot is getting a wild update this winter season (the good kind of wild, that is).

The sportswear giant is adding sleek pony hair to its ultimate winter boot. The results? Nike made its most luxurious and undoubtedly furriest Air Max boots yet.

One pair in particular features a trendy cow-print design, specifically featuring white fur with brown spots. It not only helps advance fashion's current obsession with hairy pieces, but it's also another win for the cow print craze, which has made its way to the feet.

The pony hair Nike boots retain many of the model's rugged features, like the Air-cushioned soles and the serious tread on the bottoms.

It's unclear if they're still waterproof with the new fur uppers. That would be an absolute game-changer, if so.

Either way, Nike's hairy Air Max Goadome boots are the freshest pairs in a while.

The brand is expected to drop an all-black version alongside the cow-print option. And both Air Max Goadome boots are expected to drop on Nike's website during the holiday season.

With the holidays in full swing and official pics finally in view, we should basically catch them any day now.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
