Nike’s Most Utilitarian Air Max Shoe Becomes Truly Wild

The Nike Air Max Goadome exists in an uncanny valley between a sporty Air Max sneaker and a rugged old-school hiking boot. Now, things are getting more confusing as the rough-and-ready shoe is also part hairy footwear experiment.

Images of a Nike Air Max Goadome “Pony Hair” edition have emerged giving the bulky boot a soft side. A soft, hairy side.

One of the colorways is simple, the glossy pony hair fabric offered in all-black to match the rest of the shoe. On the other Air Max Goadome colorway, it’s a different story.

The second shoe has a light brown and off-white cow print added to the furry material.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Six months ago, in the wake of several such strangely tactile sneakers, I asked: Why is everything so hairy? And honestly, I’m still searching for an answer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fashion month has just come to a close, presenting yet another varied range of fur coats and bristly dresses. Meanwhile, the slew of ultra-hairy footwear hasn’t slowed down.

From demonic horn-wielding Air Jordans to leopard hair skate shoes, there’s an almost endless variety of hairy footwear hitting the market. Now, there’s a utilitarian Nike hiking shoe joining this pack of animalistic shoes.

The Air Max Goadome “Pony Hair” pack is expected to release during the holiday season for $230. The wild world of hairy stompers expands.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.