Nike’s Most Utilitarian Air Max Shoe Becomes Truly Wild

Written by Tom Barker in Style

The Nike Air Max Goadome exists in an uncanny valley between a sporty Air Max sneaker and a rugged old-school hiking boot. Now, things are getting more confusing as the rough-and-ready shoe is also part hairy footwear experiment.

Images of a Nike Air Max Goadome “Pony Hair” edition have emerged giving the bulky boot a soft side. A soft, hairy side.

One of the colorways is simple, the glossy pony hair fabric offered in all-black to match the rest of the shoe. On the other Air Max Goadome colorway, it’s a different story.

The second shoe has a light brown and off-white cow print added to the furry material. 

Six months ago, in the wake of several such strangely tactile sneakers, I asked: Why is everything so hairy? And honestly, I’m still searching for an answer.

Fashion month has just come to a close, presenting yet another varied range of fur coats and bristly dresses. Meanwhile, the slew of ultra-hairy footwear hasn’t slowed down.

From demonic horn-wielding Air Jordans to leopard hair skate shoes, there’s an almost endless variety of hairy footwear hitting the market. Now, there’s a utilitarian Nike hiking shoe joining this pack of animalistic shoes.

The Air Max Goadome “Pony Hair” pack is expected to release during the holiday season for $230. The wild world of hairy stompers expands.

