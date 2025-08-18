Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Cinnamon-Dusted Daily Sneaker Is a Total MOO-d

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Field General is back putting the "moo" in mood again.

The sportswear brand has designed a new cow-print Field General sneaker, this time dusted in "Cinnamon."

With the latest "Cinnamon" colorway, the Nike shoe appears with spicy brown mesh moments and spotted brown and black hair elsewhere. These cream-white accents all further complement it...

Again, Nike has dropped other furry cow print Field Generals in "Fauna Brown" and "Phantom" colorways (the "Phantom" pairs were previously believed to feature Dalmatian-inspired spots. It still passes the vibe check, personally).

There have even been other furry pairs that push the Nike model beyond the football field and further into the fashion realm.

The cow-print Nike Field General "Cinnamon" sneakers only advance the model's new era, arriving as perhaps the nicest pairs to step off the farm yet.

Expect them to release sometime during the holiday season.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
