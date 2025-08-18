Nike's Cinnamon-Dusted Daily Sneaker Is a Total MOO-d

Nike's Field General is back putting the "moo" in mood again.

The sportswear brand has designed a new cow-print Field General sneaker, this time dusted in "Cinnamon."

With the latest "Cinnamon" colorway, the Nike shoe appears with spicy brown mesh moments and spotted brown and black hair elsewhere. These cream-white accents all further complement it...

Again, Nike has dropped other furry cow print Field Generals in "Fauna Brown" and "Phantom" colorways (the "Phantom" pairs were previously believed to feature Dalmatian-inspired spots. It still passes the vibe check, personally).

There have even been other furry pairs that push the Nike model beyond the football field and further into the fashion realm.

The cow-print Nike Field General "Cinnamon" sneakers only advance the model's new era, arriving as perhaps the nicest pairs to step off the farm yet.

Expect them to release sometime during the holiday season.

