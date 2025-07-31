You Cannot Destroy Nike’s Near-Indestructible Zippered Air Max

The Nike Air Max Sunder has officially reintroduced itself to the world. Once a hard-to-find Nike deep cut, the zip-up Air Max staged its grand return over the last 12 months through premium leather remakes and rereleases of OG colorways.

Now the Air Max Sunder is getting more rugged. It’s becoming Cordura tough.

Cordura, maker of robust materials used by everyone from militaries to hiking brands, is drafted in to bring its hard-wearing fiber-based fabrics to this zip-up sneaker.

But this is more than just a material upgrade. Nike’s Air Max Sunder Cordura is one of the most eye-catching renditions of the techy sneaker to date.

Light blue paneling on the upper of the shoe is layered with doodles and bleach-like blotches, while a navy blue mudguard has a pixelated-looking pattern.

Top the whole thing off with safety orange details, and you’re left with one busy sneaker design. Currently, the colorway is being nicknamed "thunderstorm."

Whereas the GORE-TEX-infused Air Max Sunder kept to the classic colorways, this outdoorsy take on the shoe goes maximalist. It’s expected to arrive later this year with a slightly premium price point due to the Cordura material.

