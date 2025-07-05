Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Golden Era of Nike's Lowkey Flyest Runner

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Supefly kicked off its comeback era in a bold silver colorway. Now, the slim retro runner is going for the gold.

Nike's next Air Superfly gets shiny metallic gold uppers, complemented by tonal, matte golden brown finishes elsewhere. All in all, it's a clean and simple colorway that says the Air Superfly is in its golden era.

Nike brought back the running shoe earlier this year, saying goodbye to the models' days on the track and hello to its fashion era.

Since its revival in January, Nike has kept the Air Superfly looking quite good. The brand hasn't changed any of the shoe's classic details, but instead continues to dress it up in nice colorways, such as summer-ready all-whites and earthy "Ale Brown" color schemes.

Nike even got in on the butter yellow craze by dropping a delicious "Soft Yellow" take on the 24-year-old running shoe.

Interestingly, the now-gilded model is even endorsed by actual Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson, who casually teased the model's relaunch.

The latest and most golden Air Superfly has yet to get a release date. However, with official images of the shoe now available, expect to see the Air Superfly sneakers at Nike very soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
