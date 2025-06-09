Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Butter Yellow, Nike's Lowkey Fly Sneaker Looks Good Enough to Eat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

As a slim, sporty sneaker from the past, Nike's Air Superfly already checks several trend boxes. And it just passed the vibe check for another craze.

Nike has launched the Air Superfly in a "Soft Yellow/Alabaster" colorway, essentially a tonal butter-yellow version of the sneaker.

Butter yellow has been crowned the color of the season, serving as inspiration for nail designs, fashion, and, of course, pretty sneaker colorways.

The Nike Air Superfly isn't the only Swoosh model hopping on the trend, either. The brand's Air Max Muse recently received a similar "Alabaster" makeover, going buttery in the most chunky way.

Nike also released new Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 sneakers in "Soft Yellow," resulting in a seriously special pair complete with skate-ish pajama-inspired checkered shoelaces (IYKYK).

Nike is bringing the craze (that's not a craze, BTW) to the feet with its pretty Air Superfly. Fans can catch the "Soft Yellow" pairs at retailers like END. and Nordstrom, as well as select international Nike stores, for between $85 and $100.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
