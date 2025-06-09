In Butter Yellow, Nike's Lowkey Fly Sneaker Looks Good Enough to Eat

As a slim, sporty sneaker from the past, Nike's Air Superfly already checks several trend boxes. And it just passed the vibe check for another craze.

Nike has launched the Air Superfly in a "Soft Yellow/Alabaster" colorway, essentially a tonal butter-yellow version of the sneaker.

Butter yellow has been crowned the color of the season, serving as inspiration for nail designs, fashion, and, of course, pretty sneaker colorways.

The Nike Air Superfly isn't the only Swoosh model hopping on the trend, either. The brand's Air Max Muse recently received a similar "Alabaster" makeover, going buttery in the most chunky way.

Nike also released new Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 sneakers in "Soft Yellow," resulting in a seriously special pair complete with skate-ish pajama-inspired checkered shoelaces (IYKYK).

Nike is bringing the craze (that's not a craze, BTW) to the feet with its pretty Air Superfly. Fans can catch the "Soft Yellow" pairs at retailers like END. and Nordstrom, as well as select international Nike stores, for between $85 and $100.

