In All-Black, Nike’s Poisonous Air Max Is Scary Good

Things just got spooky for the Air Max Liquid. Nike has turned off the lights on the model and given it the famous "Triple Black" treatment.

The model already has this weird liquified look, complete with "melted" soles of Air, all inspired by cute yet deadly poisonous dart frogs. But dressed in the classic all-black, the Air Max sneaker becomes extra freaky (but in a good way).

Nike's "Triple Black" color scheme often gets a bad rep in sneaker culture (cough, the Air Force 1, cough). But it's not so bad. It's really a clean scheme known for making sneakers into rotation gold.

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With the newest Air Max wearing the famous colorway, it clearly wants to be the next new classic in the Nike collection. And admittedly, it's heading in the right direction.

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Already, the Air Liquid Max resembles previous standout models, like the Air Max DN8 and Vapormax. At the same time, musician Yeat gave the sneakers his stamp of approval. And it's even earned a spin from the sneaker game's favorite collaborator, Fragment (really, the "Triple Black" versions are the Fragment collab, hold the Fragment branding).

And so the Liquid era continues with the release of the "Triple Black" pairs. Priced at $200, the new black Air Max sneaker is set to release on Nike's SNKRS app on April 30.

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