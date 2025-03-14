Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In "Ale Brown," Nike's Super Minimal Racing Sneaker Is Quite Lovely

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Superfly is living up to its name, for sure, as more fresh colorways enter the chat for the model's rebirth. Next up? The slim retro sneaker gets super fly in an "Ale Brown" look.

For the "Ale Brown" colorway, the Nike Air Superfly sticks some simple but solid colorblocking, starting off with a light beige tongue followed by a breezy tannish brown middle. Finally, the racer-inspired shoe rounds off with its traditional cushioned soles, now painted in a bright grassy green color.

Between the super breathable construction and spring-ish color palette, Nike's Air Superfly is more than ready for the warm weather. It's no wonder they're expected to drop very soon at Nike and select retailers.

Twenty-five years later, Nike's Air Superfly sneaker is alive again. While the model hasn't changed at all since its initial debut, its minimal and somewhat dressy design feels perfect for now. The fashion girlies and guys are loving silhouettes like the Superfly right now, sneakers that are low-rise, slender, and packed with plenty of old-school appeal. Any lower to the ground and Nike's Air Superfly would be placed in the running for the next hot flat shoe.

Nike's Air Superfly is gunning for its moment, either way though, making a rather bold comeback in plenty of good-looking colorways from shiny silver schemes to fiery red pairs to the lovely "Ale Brown" versions pictured above.

Nike's newer models, like the Air Max Muse and Superfly, are loud and proud in their designs. They're here to say they've got next in the shoe game.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
