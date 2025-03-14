In "Ale Brown," Nike's Super Minimal Racing Sneaker Is Quite Lovely

Nike's Air Superfly is living up to its name, for sure, as more fresh colorways enter the chat for the model's rebirth. Next up? The slim retro sneaker gets super fly in an "Ale Brown" look.

For the "Ale Brown" colorway, the Nike Air Superfly sticks some simple but solid colorblocking, starting off with a light beige tongue followed by a breezy tannish brown middle. Finally, the racer-inspired shoe rounds off with its traditional cushioned soles, now painted in a bright grassy green color.

Between the super breathable construction and spring-ish color palette, Nike's Air Superfly is more than ready for the warm weather. It's no wonder they're expected to drop very soon at Nike and select retailers.

Twenty-five years later, Nike's Air Superfly sneaker is alive again. While the model hasn't changed at all since its initial debut, its minimal and somewhat dressy design feels perfect for now. The fashion girlies and guys are loving silhouettes like the Superfly right now, sneakers that are low-rise, slender, and packed with plenty of old-school appeal. Any lower to the ground and Nike's Air Superfly would be placed in the running for the next hot flat shoe.

JD Sports UK

Nike's Air Superfly is gunning for its moment, either way though, making a rather bold comeback in plenty of good-looking colorways from shiny silver schemes to fiery red pairs to the lovely "Ale Brown" versions pictured above.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's newer models, like the Air Max Muse and Superfly, are loud and proud in their designs. They're here to say they've got next in the shoe game.