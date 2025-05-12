Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In "Wolf Grey," Nike's Outdoor-ish Trainer Unleashes the Ice-Cold Beast

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After getting bathed in pretty spring-worthy pastels, Nike's Air Trainer Huarache sneaker is ready to unleash the beast in "Wolf Grey." Translation? The latest grey sneaker is another goodie.

It's pretty much a grey takeover for the upper, which is wrapped in smooth suede-like layers and textured leather. Even the signature mesh strap across the foot gets a grey makeover, officially locking us in for a "Wolf Grey" ride.

Shop Nike Air Trainer Huarache
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, other details, like the trainer's stretchy inner sock and laces, get blacked out, providing a classic neutral contrast against the blue and grey colors.

Oh yeah, the latest Air Trainer Huarache offers up some nice icy blue accents, too. Its traditional rugged-looking sole comes painted in this bold blue (Nike calls it "Star Blue"). The color also strikes the Nike Air branding on the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's not a full-on blue coating like those "Blue Tiny" pairs. But it's got just enough of the blues (the good kind, that is).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Trainer Huarache's run is quite unmatched right now, kicking off with a Corteiz collaboration followed by several solid in-line options. And it ain't over yet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After a lovely, ACG-style "Baroque Brown" colorway, the Air Trainer Huarache's "Wolf Grey" sneakers are expected to drop for $140 at Nike during the fall season.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Rugged Training Sneaker Sets “Sail” for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • In Stealth Mode, Nike's Outdoor-ish Cross-Trainer Looks Almost Too Good
  • Nike's Latest (& Most Handsome) Cross Training Shoe Looks Hike-able
  • Nike's '90s Cross-Trainer Came In Hot. Now, It's a Stone-Cold Stunner
  • Corteiz Saved Its Best (& Hairiest) Nike Huarache Till Last
What To Read Next
  • This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
  • In "Wolf Grey," Nike's Outdoor-ish Trainer Unleashes the Ice-Cold Beast
  • This New Balance “Dunk” Comes Straight From the Pre-Internet Skate Era
  • Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip
  • Brooks Cascadia 1 Reemerges in Berlin
  • Nike's Crazy Air Max Sneaker-Mule Wants to Rule the Summer
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now