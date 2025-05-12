In "Wolf Grey," Nike's Outdoor-ish Trainer Unleashes the Ice-Cold Beast

After getting bathed in pretty spring-worthy pastels, Nike's Air Trainer Huarache sneaker is ready to unleash the beast in "Wolf Grey." Translation? The latest grey sneaker is another goodie.

It's pretty much a grey takeover for the upper, which is wrapped in smooth suede-like layers and textured leather. Even the signature mesh strap across the foot gets a grey makeover, officially locking us in for a "Wolf Grey" ride.

However, other details, like the trainer's stretchy inner sock and laces, get blacked out, providing a classic neutral contrast against the blue and grey colors.

Oh yeah, the latest Air Trainer Huarache offers up some nice icy blue accents, too. Its traditional rugged-looking sole comes painted in this bold blue (Nike calls it "Star Blue"). The color also strikes the Nike Air branding on the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's not a full-on blue coating like those "Blue Tiny" pairs. But it's got just enough of the blues (the good kind, that is).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Trainer Huarache's run is quite unmatched right now, kicking off with a Corteiz collaboration followed by several solid in-line options. And it ain't over yet.

After a lovely, ACG-style "Baroque Brown" colorway, the Air Trainer Huarache's "Wolf Grey" sneakers are expected to drop for $140 at Nike during the fall season.