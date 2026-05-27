Nike's Turquoise-Drenched Baller Is McLovin’ It

The fact that Nike and McDonalds have a collab is wild. The fact it’s actually a pretty nice sneaker is even wilder.

Say hello to the Nike Book 2 McDonalds.

A sneaker that’s basically a love letter to the world’s only turquoise-arched McDonald’s, deep in Sedona, Arizona.

This is Devin Booker’s second signature shoe, already known for its clean lines and subtle flex, but this pair takes things a step further. The colorway is pure Sedona: sandy neutrals and that unmistakable blue, pulled straight from the iconic arch that’s managed to make the fast food chain feel a little amplified.

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Even the box is a collector’s piece, special-edition, so you know Nike and McDonald’s are in on the joke. Is this technically a basketball shoe? Yes, but it’s also a nod to Americana, roadside nostalgia, and the kind of offbeat reference that only makes sense the more you look at it.

The McDonalds logo is all over this sneaker. On the sides, on the tongue, on the insider. We’re just glad it’s in that same aqua blue and not the usual unmistakeable yellow.

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Happy meals sold separately.

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