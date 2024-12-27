Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Book 1 Sneaker Goes "Forrest Gump" in the Best Way

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Why are all the best sneakers are the ones we can't have? Take the Nike Book 1, for instance. Devin Booker's first-ever signature Nike shoe has debuted in several excellent player-exclusive colorways, including a rare "Forrest Gump" version inspired by the iconic Cortez sneaker Tom Hanks wore in the 1994 film.

However, according to sneaker leakers, Nike and Booker will soon grant fans' wishes with a wider release of "Forrest Gump" Book 1 sneakers.

If you couldn't tell, the Nike Book 1 goes full-on Forrest Gump Cortez, basically copying-and-pasting the classic look onto the casual-style basketball shoe. The lifestyle-y sneaker embraces extra crisp white leather paneling for the uppers. At the same time, a buttery red Swoosh joins a patriotic blue strip, following in the exact footsteps of the OG design that Forrest Gump (literally) ran into the ground.

The Book 1 "Forrest Gump" comes from a long line of PE Books, including an ACG Air Mowabb-coded pair and slick patent leather iterations inspired by Kobe 1 Protros. Nike and Booker have also dropped plenty of good general release Books like the fruity "Lilac Bloom" versions and stealthy fur pairs.

The Book 1s even got a controversial update, going heel-tab-free with the "Sunrise" and "Sunset" options (I'm proudly #TeamHeelTab for the Book 1s).

After appearing on Booker's feet during an April game, the Book 1 "Forrest Gump" sneakers are expected to officially drop on January 22, 2025 at Nike.

The "Forrest Gump" Books won't be the only PEs getting playtime beyond the court. A couple of other Book PEs are anticipated to receive bigger launches. Additionally, NBA player Rui Hachimura has a Jordan 1 Low OG sneaker coming out that was originally a player-exclusive design.

Turns out the we can have the best sneakers in the game — well, if you're able to successfully cop these previously-exclusive shoes on drop day.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
