Nike's Pretty Pink Book 1 Sneaker Is Different from the Rest

Nike and Devin Booker are back with another colorway of the Book 1 sneaker, which looks slightly different from the rest.

The NBA star and the sportswear giant teamed up again for a pretty pink "Sunrise" scheme for the Nike Book 1 sneaker.

The new Nike Book 1 mirrors the colors of a stunning sunrise in Arizona, Booker's home state. Its soft pink canvas upper fades into subtle orange accents at the heel.

Speaking of the heel, where the heck are the stacked pull tabs?

The convenient and kind of outdoorsy detail has disappeared from the back of the shoe, leaving fans divided about the update. I, for one, loved the heel tab element. But with Nike still seemingly preserving the shoe's other signature fixings, the Book 1 remains pretty clean.

Similar to previous variations, Nike and Book branding again appear throughout the sneaker in a few spots, like the "Book" tongue and "Chapter One" message on the heel.

Though the Book 1 just debuted in 2024, besides a super-limited edition of the "Clay Orange" iteration that came out in December 2023, a handful of colorways have come over the past few months. The "Sunrise" Book 1 sneaker is but another addition to the collection of Booker's signature shoes.

From the cream "Mirage" hue to the more recent pastel purple "Barely Grape," the Nike Book 1 sneaker options have been plentiful during its launch year.

The new "Sunrise" hue keeps the momentum of Nike Book 1's debut run, even without its signature heel tab. With all the love the shoe is receiving, I doubt we've seen the last of the Nike Book 1 sneaker this year.