Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Pretty Pink Book 1 Sneaker Is Different from the Rest

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Nike and Devin Booker are back with another colorway of the Book 1 sneaker, which looks slightly different from the rest.

The NBA star and the sportswear giant teamed up again for a pretty pink "Sunrise" scheme for the Nike Book 1 sneaker.

Shop Nike Book 1

The new Nike Book 1 mirrors the colors of a stunning sunrise in Arizona, Booker's home state. Its soft pink canvas upper fades into subtle orange accents at the heel.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Speaking of the heel, where the heck are the stacked pull tabs?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The convenient and kind of outdoorsy detail has disappeared from the back of the shoe, leaving fans divided about the update. I, for one, loved the heel tab element. But with Nike still seemingly preserving the shoe's other signature fixings, the Book 1 remains pretty clean.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Similar to previous variations, Nike and Book branding again appear throughout the sneaker in a few spots, like the "Book" tongue and "Chapter One" message on the heel.

Though the Book 1 just debuted in 2024, besides a super-limited edition of the "Clay Orange" iteration that came out in December 2023, a handful of colorways have come over the past few months. The "Sunrise" Book 1 sneaker is but another addition to the collection of Booker's signature shoes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From the cream "Mirage" hue to the more recent pastel purple "Barely Grape," the Nike Book 1 sneaker options have been plentiful during its launch year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The new "Sunrise" hue keeps the momentum of Nike Book 1's debut run, even without its signature heel tab. With all the love the shoe is receiving, I doubt we've seen the last of the Nike Book 1 sneaker this year.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

asicsGEL-VENTURE 6 SHIELD Graphite Grey/Truffle Grey
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
DickiesDuck High Pile Fleece Lined Chore Jacket Dark Brown
$165.00
Available in:
SMLXLXXL
Fucking AwesomeSpider Skully Beanie Black
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Jordan 1 Sneaker Gets a Flawless Navy Makeover
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Scarily Good Book 1 Sneaker Is Halloween-Ready
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Skate-Worthy Jordan 4 Sneakers Look Very Pretty in Pink
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's AF1 Sneaker Has a Wild Side (& It's Ruggedly Cool)
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Book 1 Sneaker Is Now Even More Delicious
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Pretty Pink Book 1 Sneaker Is Different from the Rest
    • Sneakers
  • Telfar's First Leather Tote Comes For Luxury's Bag
    • Style
  • Kartik Research Brings Ancient Indian Handicraft to Baracuta (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • noir kei ninomiya's Reeboks Are Perfectly Pearly & Pumped
    • Sneakers
  • Celine Summer 2025 Belongs to the Girls
    • Style
  • Enter Valentino's Alessandro Michele-fication
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now