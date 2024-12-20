Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Jordan Brand's 2025, also its 40th anniversary year, just gets better and better. Joining the already-stacked lineup of sneakers, a once-super-exclusive Jordan 1 Low finally gets the wider release it deserves.

Specifically, NBA player Rui Hachimura is dropping his Air Jordan 1 Low OG Cranes sneaker, which was initially a player-exclusive shoe designed by retired Jordan sneaker designer Kelsey Amy (For reference, Amy is also behind those sublime Air Jordan 4s for the WNBA and Zion Williamson's sought-after Jordan 1 Low "Voodoo" sneakers).

The 2022 PE pairs came in black, whereas the upcoming sneakers appear in a beige "Oatmeal" colorway. According to Amy, she designed Hachimura's "Oatmeal" Jordan 1s a year after the black versions, but they "never saw the streets." Until now...

Like the PEs, the beige, low-top Jordan 1 sneaker presents a gorgeous pattern of cherry blossoms and cranes, alongside smooth velvet-like touches and a golden-lined Swoosh. Finally, the Japanese basketball star's logo lands on the cozy-looking footbed.

Hachimura's Jordan 1 Low OG Crane "Oatmeal" sneakers are expected to release during the spring, advancing the list of 2025 AJ1 Low releases. Most notably, the player's Jordan 1 Low brings the previously super-limited design to the masses.

Already, there is lots of buzz around the Jordan sneaker after Amy's breakdown of the its creation on X (and the discovery of the other great shoes she's made).

Smell that? Smells like Hachimura's Jordans might see a swift sellout.

