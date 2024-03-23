Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's Book 1 Sneaker Just Got...Hairy

Words By Morgan Smith

Beauty takes time, and Nike and Devin Booker spent their time well on the Nike Book 1 sneaker. Each new drop sees Booker's lifestyle-y signature Nike shoe deliver good material combinations and excellent colorways, prompting even non-basketball fans to say, "alright, I'll get them." The latest Nike Book 1 sneaker will likely have a similar effect on folk.

Nike's Book 1 shoe goes all black for its latest colorway, which is actually an ode to Booker's dog, Haven. The NBA player's new sneaker scheme is even named after his four-legged pal.

On the Nike Book 1 "Haven" sneaker, matte black textures cover the upper, nodding to the Cane Corso's smooth black appearance. At the same time, hairy black fur surrounds the sneaker's collar and laces, truly evoking the feel of lustrous dog hair.

Some bronze hints bring metallic shine to the sneaker, outlining the cool-looking Swoosh and filling up the Nike Book logo. Finally, the Nike Book 1 "Haven" sneaker is rounded out with the model's signature translucent outsole (this time made icy for the wearable Haven homage).

Nike's Book 1 "Haven" — which is slated to launch on April 6 — ends up being another Book 1 banger, combining lifestyle appeal, sportiness, and Booker's own personal moments. Oh, and the sneaker's colorways is yet another chef's kiss, too.

The Nike Book 1 kicked off with the limited edition "Clay Orange," followed by the more widely-released "Mirage" scheme in February 2024. Since then, Nike and Booker have kept fans afloat with steady general releases and even tastes of cool player-exclusive sneakers like the Nike Mowabb-inspired pairs revealed at a recent Suns game.

It's a shame the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" PE won't see the light of day beyond the court. But I gotta admit: hairy sneakers inspired by man's best friend makes it all better.

Morgan Smith
Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
