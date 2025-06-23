Nike's Mega-Rugged "Dunk" Gets the Delicious Colorway It Deserves

In Cordura, Nike's C1TY sneaker is as tough as nails. Wrapped in "beef and broccoli" vibes, Nike's Dunk-like sneaker is simply delicious.

The new brown and green colorway certainly advances the C1TY's outdoorsy charm. But it also makes the shoe look good enough to eat.

Familiar earthy shades land on premium fuzzy suede and durable Cordura moments, as well as the leathery Swoosh on the sidewalls. The scheme even strikes the work-boot-style shoelaces, which makes it even more worthy of joining the beef and broccoli collection.

Beef and broccoli is a pretty solid go-to dish at American Chinese restaurants, and they also pair well with classic sneakers. Well, the brown and green colors, that is.

Timberland's iconic Field Boot is most synonymous with the scheme, but there have been several other great "beef and broccoli" shoes, such as Nike's Air Max 1s, Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 993 collab, and even post-sneaker styles like loafers.

Add Nike's premium Cordura C1TY sneaker to the list as well.

With official images already circulating, Nike's beef and broc-flavored C1TY sneaker is expected to arrive at Nike stores soon for around $115.

