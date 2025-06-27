What If Nike’s Oldest Runner Got Dressed Up?

Landing later this summer, the Nike Cortez “Black/Sail” swaps the sneaker’s classic smooth leather for plush black nubuck, soft-grey suede Swooshes, and silver-tipped rope laces that flash like cufflinks.

Little touches seal the upgrade. The black-and-white tongue tags, matching insoles, tonal heel embroidery, and those glinting dubraes that catch light every time you step off the curb.

It’s giving “summer dressy,” but still infused with that retro Cortez sportiness.

The “Just Do It” brand’s oldest sneaker, the Nike Cortez is a cultural staple, worn by Chicano crews and Compton OGs, immortalized in Forrest Gump, and championed by LA heavyweights like Kendrick and The Game.

You’ll spot it in low-rider parades down Crenshaw or at swap meets in South Central.

Nike’s been on a luxe-basics run lately with the likes of the crocs Air Force 1 Crafts, satin-lined Dunk Lows, raw-denim Air Max 95s.

Each one reframes a staple as a much dressier flex, the kind of sneaker even your dress-shoe grandpa might respect.

The Nike Cortez “Black/Sail” drops Summer 2025 via Nike for around $100.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.