Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Is Part Croc, Part "Bottega," & All Iconic

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even as Nike introduces new takes on its iconic Air Force 1 sneaker, the OG white pair remains the ultimate AF1 (I mean...it's a certified classic!). Having enjoyed steady attention for over 40 years, the iconic model deserves the VIP treatment every now and then.

It's about that time again for another premium AF1.

Shop Nike Air Force 1

The Air Force 1 Low '07 Luxe 3XW emerges as this super luxurious take on the classic white colorway, boasting various textures throughout its upper. The Nike shoe offers crocodile patterns, Bottega-ish woven moments, and even breezy perforations, all topped with a signature buttery Swoosh on the sidewall.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The results are like a mashup of Nike's 2007 Air Force 1 Lux and those snakeskin Forces from 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, there have been premium versions of the Air Force 1 before — even collaborations with luxury brands like Tiffany and Louis Vuitton. Nike also once released this outdoorsy Air Force 1 Luxe sneaker featuring rugged soles and plush suede uppers. We liked to think of it as a more exquisite Nike Air Force 1 Wild.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What makes the latest Luxe Forces so special is how it elevates the timeless Air Force 1 design through mismatch exotic leathers. It's quite literally the iconic white Air Force 1 at its finest.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Right now, the Air Force 1 Low '07 Luxe 3XW sneakers are now available at Foot Locker and JD Sports for $130.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5444547.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Ultra-Classic Air Force 1 Gets the Crisp Makeover It's Long Deserved
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Force 1 "Skate Shoes" Look Extremely Clean. But Shred-Ready?
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Force 1 Strikes a Balance Between Tasteful Textures & Swoosh Traditions
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Flyknit Air Force 1 Has No Business Looking This Beautiful
    • Sneakers
  • This Super-Clean, Luxe AF Nike Air Force 1 Is Deeper Than "Triple Black"
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Is Part Croc, Part "Bottega," & All Iconic
    • Sneakers
  • Good Layering Equals Good Outfits. UNIQLO U SS25 Is Proof
    • Style
  • A Radically Classic, Radically Cool Clothing Label Finally Puts Down Roots
    • Style
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Sneakers Have Never Been So Classic (or Branded)
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Scaly, Advanced Air Max Sneaker Is Straight-Up Cold (Blooded)
    • Sneakers
  • Converse's Insanely Rugged Dad Shoe Shouldn't Look This Good
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now