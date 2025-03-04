Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Is Part Croc, Part "Bottega," & All Iconic

Even as Nike introduces new takes on its iconic Air Force 1 sneaker, the OG white pair remains the ultimate AF1 (I mean...it's a certified classic!). Having enjoyed steady attention for over 40 years, the iconic model deserves the VIP treatment every now and then.

It's about that time again for another premium AF1.

The Air Force 1 Low '07 Luxe 3XW emerges as this super luxurious take on the classic white colorway, boasting various textures throughout its upper. The Nike shoe offers crocodile patterns, Bottega-ish woven moments, and even breezy perforations, all topped with a signature buttery Swoosh on the sidewall.

The results are like a mashup of Nike's 2007 Air Force 1 Lux and those snakeskin Forces from 2022.

Of course, there have been premium versions of the Air Force 1 before — even collaborations with luxury brands like Tiffany and Louis Vuitton. Nike also once released this outdoorsy Air Force 1 Luxe sneaker featuring rugged soles and plush suede uppers. We liked to think of it as a more exquisite Nike Air Force 1 Wild.

What makes the latest Luxe Forces so special is how it elevates the timeless Air Force 1 design through mismatch exotic leathers. It's quite literally the iconic white Air Force 1 at its finest.

Right now, the Air Force 1 Low '07 Luxe 3XW sneakers are now available at Foot Locker and JD Sports for $130.