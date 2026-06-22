Nike’s Beautiful Floral-Covered Sneaker Is a Late Bloomer (& That's Okay)

Floral sneakers for summer? Sure, the springtime welcomes plenty of freshly bloomed flowers, and the usual floral designs which Miranda Priestly would sarcastically call "groundbreaking." However, some flowers indeed thrive in the heat of summer. Nike's Cortez has a few of them.

The latest leather Cortez sneaker arrives in the classic black-and-white color scheme, complete with its signature large Swoosh and cushy soles. And there are some pink 3-D flowers in full bloom on the sidewalls.

Nike's floral-covered Cortez comes from a family of late bloomers. The brand also recently debuted the Dunk Low and Air Rift sneakers, featuring similar floral details.

Nike

And way before that, Nike dropped a rather cute Air Force 1 Low sneaker that also took its flower power to dimensional levels.

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Some of the other floral sneakers have already released. However, the Nike Cortez versions are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer.

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