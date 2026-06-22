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Nike’s Beautiful Floral-Covered Sneaker Is a Late Bloomer (& That's Okay)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Floral sneakers for summer? Sure, the springtime welcomes plenty of freshly bloomed flowers, and the usual floral designs which Miranda Priestly would sarcastically call "groundbreaking." However, some flowers indeed thrive in the heat of summer. Nike's Cortez has a few of them.

The latest leather Cortez sneaker arrives in the classic black-and-white color scheme, complete with its signature large Swoosh and cushy soles. And there are some pink 3-D flowers in full bloom on the sidewalls.

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Nike's floral-covered Cortez comes from a family of late bloomers. The brand also recently debuted the Dunk Low and Air Rift sneakers, featuring similar floral details.

And way before that, Nike dropped a rather cute Air Force 1 Low sneaker that also took its flower power to dimensional levels.

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Some of the other floral sneakers have already released. However, the Nike Cortez versions are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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