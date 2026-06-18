Nike's Monochromatic Slip-On Tabis Are Officially In Bloom

We all know the Air Rift by now. Some love them, some can’t stand them. Nike clearly doesn’t care which way you lean ‘cause it just keeps delivering more, and rightly so, this one is one of the best.

Enter the Nike Air Rift Flower.

Proof’s in the pudding really, this is the Rift we’ve come to know, this time drenched in monochromatic black and ever so subtly enhanced with black and silver flower embellishments.

The velvet-like piping and touches of patent leather turn up the texture, giving the shoe a plush, almost dressy vibe, without losing any of its signature weirdness.

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The split-toe silhouette is still the main character, but for the first time the details do all the heavy lifting. It’s a sneaker that feels both elevated and a little rebellious, the kind of pair that works whether you’re into the Air Rift cult or just want something that stands out in a sea of blah.

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Love it or hate it, Nike’s not letting the Air Rift go quietly, and honestly, why should they?

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