A Classic Nike Sneaker Becomes a Seriously Stylish Soccer Shoe (Again)

With the World Cup festivities in full swing, there's really no better time than now to run back those Nike Cortez Tiempo sneakers. Well, consider your prayers answered if you've been begging the sneaker gods for a second chance at the long-tongue Cortez sneakers because they are indeed back.

And the great thing is, they haven't changed a bit. The soccer-style Cortez sneaker again features black quilted leather uppers, gum rubber soles, and an elongated tongue, all inspired by the iconic Tiempo cleats, of course.

Nike's black Cortez Tiempo sneakers actually came out in 2025, and were part of a "Tiempo" pack which also included other Cortez colorways and a long-tongue Killshot.

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And a year before that, Nike released an Air Max Plus Tiempo, which kickstarted the whole soccer-ificiation of its classics. The Air Max appeared in Martine Rose's Spring/Summer 2025 runway presentation, originally believed to be another collaborative model. However, it was later revealed to be an in-line effort.

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With the soccer shoe craze at an all-time high in 2024 and 2025, it made a lot of sense for Nike to drop the "Tiempo" collection when it did. But these certainly would've been great to have for the 2026 World Cup.

Perhaps that's why the Cortez Tiempo sneaker is back, in perfect timing at that.

It's currently available on Billy's website for ¥14,960, or roughly $93. Who knows? Maybe we'll catch the rest of the pack soon as well. Hopefully.

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