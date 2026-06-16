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A Classic Nike Sneaker Becomes a Seriously Stylish Soccer Shoe (Again)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the World Cup festivities in full swing, there's really no better time than now to run back those Nike Cortez Tiempo sneakers. Well, consider your prayers answered if you've been begging the sneaker gods for a second chance at the long-tongue Cortez sneakers because they are indeed back.

And the great thing is, they haven't changed a bit. The soccer-style Cortez sneaker again features black quilted leather uppers, gum rubber soles, and an elongated tongue, all inspired by the iconic Tiempo cleats, of course.

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Nike's black Cortez Tiempo sneakers actually came out in 2025, and were part of a "Tiempo" pack which also included other Cortez colorways and a long-tongue Killshot.

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And a year before that, Nike released an Air Max Plus Tiempo, which kickstarted the whole soccer-ificiation of its classics. The Air Max appeared in Martine Rose's Spring/Summer 2025 runway presentation, originally believed to be another collaborative model. However, it was later revealed to be an in-line effort.

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With the soccer shoe craze at an all-time high in 2024 and 2025, it made a lot of sense for Nike to drop the "Tiempo" collection when it did. But these certainly would've been great to have for the 2026 World Cup.

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Perhaps that's why the Cortez Tiempo sneaker is back, in perfect timing at that.

It's currently available on Billy's website for ¥14,960, or roughly $93. Who knows? Maybe we'll catch the rest of the pack soon as well. Hopefully.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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