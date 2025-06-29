Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Cool (Grey) Return of the Nike "Samba"

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And just like that, Nike Killshot 2 Premium, a.k.a Killshot 2 Tiempo, is back.

After debuting last year during the peak of fashion's football obsessions, Nike's soccer-fied Killshot 2 returns in an all-new "Metallic Cool Grey" colorway.

It's the same Killshot 2 Premium Tiempo as before, down to the tongue flap and top-tier construction. For the latest color scheme, however, it's now wrapped in slick metallic touches finished with contrasting black stitching.

Like the previous drop, the latest variation also oozes Samba vibes. The "Metallic Cool Grey" pairs, in particular, share the likeness of Wales Bonner's silver-coated adidas collaboration. But this one's all Nike, of course.

The Killshot 2 Premium Tiempo last appeared in 2024, joining in a "Tiempo" collection alongside the Cortez and Air Max Plus. Models drew inspiration from Nike's classic Tiempo football boots, resulting in soccer-approved spins featuring foldover tongues and winning color schemes.

Good news if you're looking for just a classic premium Killshot 2 sneaker, though. Those flappy tongues are removable.

After its initial release last year, Nike's Killshot 2 Premium sneaker is back in "Metallic Cool Grey." As we speak, the soccer-worthy Killshot 2 shoes are now live on Nike's website for $105.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
