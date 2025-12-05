Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Stealthy Nike Dunks Wearing Secretly Great Corduroy Trousers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There are regular Nike Dunks, and then there are corduroy Nike Dunks. Both are good, but the latter is just slightly better.

Various black ribbed textures cover the latest Dunk Low sneakers, creating a really nice textural look for the classic Nike sneakers.

Shop Nike

Even the inner collar gets a corduroy finish (nice).

We've seen Nike produce some solid corduroy sneakers as well as nice skate-engineered corduroy pants. Some efforts have even gone down in history as one of the greatest shoes ever (cough, Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max, cough).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The corduroy goodness merely continues with the new blacked-out Dunks, which are expected to land sometime in 2026 on Nike's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After Dunks in jeans and even Harris Tweed, Nike's classic sneaker slips into some quietly good corduroy pants.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's "Chanel" Air Force 1s Are Equally Rugged & Cutesy
  • Nike’s Embroidered Outdoor Mule Thinks It's a Hotel Slipper
  • Nike Rebuilt Its Pegasus Shoe for Mud, Rain, Winter & Everything Else
  • Nike's "Butter Yellow" Air Max Is Deliciously Sweet
What To Read Next
  • Bad Weather Hates to See New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Coming
  • The Stealthy Nike Dunks Wearing Secretly Great Corduroy Trousers
  • adidas’ Classic Samba Looks Good in a Suit & Tie
  • This Watch Comes With Rules. You Should Break Them.
  • Nike's "Chanel" Air Force 1s Are Equally Rugged & Cutesy
  • Nike’s Embroidered Outdoor Mule Thinks It's a Hotel Slipper
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now