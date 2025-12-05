The Stealthy Nike Dunks Wearing Secretly Great Corduroy Trousers

There are regular Nike Dunks, and then there are corduroy Nike Dunks. Both are good, but the latter is just slightly better.

Various black ribbed textures cover the latest Dunk Low sneakers, creating a really nice textural look for the classic Nike sneakers.

Even the inner collar gets a corduroy finish (nice).

We've seen Nike produce some solid corduroy sneakers as well as nice skate-engineered corduroy pants. Some efforts have even gone down in history as one of the greatest shoes ever (cough, Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max, cough).

The corduroy goodness merely continues with the new blacked-out Dunks, which are expected to land sometime in 2026 on Nike's website.

After Dunks in jeans and even Harris Tweed, Nike's classic sneaker slips into some quietly good corduroy pants.

